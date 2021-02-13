x

Four people taken to hospital after structure fire in Weslaco

Related Story

Four people were taken to a local hospital after a structure fire in Weslaco Wednesday morning. 

At about 7:50 a.m., Weslaco firefighters responded to a structure fire on Turquoise Avenue, according to the city's spokesperson Cristina Garcia.

Two mobiles homes in the area were affected by the fire. Paramedics transported four residents from one of the mobile homes to a local hospital for treatment. 

The Weslaco Fire Department remains on the scene. 

Related Images

News
Four people taken to hospital after structure...
Four people taken to hospital after structure fire in Weslaco
Four people were taken to a local hospital after a structure fire in Weslaco Wednesday morning. At about 7:50... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, February 10 2021 Feb 10, 2021 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 8:51:00 AM CST February 10, 2021
Radar
7 Days