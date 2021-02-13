Four people taken to hospital after structure fire in Weslaco

Four people were taken to a local hospital after a structure fire in Weslaco Wednesday morning.

At about 7:50 a.m., Weslaco firefighters responded to a structure fire on Turquoise Avenue, according to the city's spokesperson Cristina Garcia.

Two mobiles homes in the area were affected by the fire. Paramedics transported four residents from one of the mobile homes to a local hospital for treatment.

The Weslaco Fire Department remains on the scene.