Freezing temperatures to continue overnight in the Valley
Related Story
A second night of freezing temperatures are expected overnight across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team.
Temperatures were well below freezing Monday morning, ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will climb above freezing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Plenty of sunshine is expected, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. through 10 a.m. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s, mainly across the Upper Valley and Mid-Valley. Temperatures may hover above freezing in the lower/coastal Valley.
By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures rebound into the 60s and the freezing threat will be over.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
News Video
-
Yaqui Animal Rescue creating shelters for stray dogs being dumped near Donna
-
Cities of Hidalgo and Pharr working together on $600,000 road repaving project
-
Residents in Brownsville neighborhood grieving after mobile home fire kills 2 men
-
Investigation underway after Brownsville mobile home fire kills 2 men
-
Made in the 956: Edinburg native shares her love of dance and...
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View