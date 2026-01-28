Freezing temperatures to continue overnight in the Valley

A second night of freezing temperatures are expected overnight across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team.

Temperatures were well below freezing Monday morning, ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will climb above freezing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Plenty of sunshine is expected, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. through 10 a.m. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s, mainly across the Upper Valley and Mid-Valley. Temperatures may hover above freezing in the lower/coastal Valley.

By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures rebound into the 60s and the freezing threat will be over.

