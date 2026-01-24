Friday 5pm Weather
Related Story
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state.
Saturday will be warm ahead of the front, then turn noticeably cooler and breezy overnight into Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible with the front, with slightly higher rain chances overnight into early Sunday, mainly near the coast.
Any lingering showers should taper off Sunday afternoon. No wintry precipitation is expected in the Rio Grande Valley.
The coldest temperatures are still expected Monday morning, with much of the Valley likely reaching near or below freezing for a few hours.
Some locations, especially Rio Grande City, Raymondville, and ranchland areas of northern Hidalgo and Starr counties, could briefly dip into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.
Another cold morning is possible Tuesday, though freezing temperatures would likely be limited mainly to ranchland areas, as of now. Stay tuned for changes on Tuesday morning. The duration of freezing temperatures will depend largely on overnight cloud cover.
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
News Video
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
-
Harlingen waterworks projects race against grant deadline
-
Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp in Cameron County closed for repairs
-
New mile-long walking trail connecting Brownsville and Los Fresnos unveiled
-
New Edinburg trail along Freddy Gonzalez Drive in the works
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...
-
Sharyland Pioneer cheer squad wins 5A Division II state championship
-
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix