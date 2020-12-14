Frontline workers to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Nearly 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are reserved for the Rio Grande Valley, 3,000 of those are going to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Market Chief Strategy Officer for Valley Baptist Health System Jennifer Bartnesky said vaccine distribution stations are ready for their frontline workers.

"They're going to be vaccinating their own staff, that are working with COVID patients," Reginal Medical Director, Emilie Prot said. "Anyone that's working in their kitchen, their custodians... all of that support staff that have higher risk due to their occupation, is what they are going to be targeting."

Across the border, in Mexico, 34.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were purchased for mass vaccination, 250,000 of those are expected to arrive on Dec. 17, the Associated Press reports.

With the Valley's high rates of un-insured residents, nearly double the state average, crossing the border for a vaccine may cause issues.

