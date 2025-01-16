Fugitive wanted on charge of sexual assault of a child arrested in Hidalgo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a man at the Hidalgo International Bridge who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

The news release said 61-year-old Juan Carlos Avila, a U.S. citizen living in Campeche, Mexico, has been wanted since June 2009.

Avila arrived at the international bridge from Mexico on January 11 when a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant, according to the news release. Upon further inspection, Avila's identity was confirmed, along with the active warrant from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The news release said Avila is being charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child under 14 years of age. An officer from the city of Hidalgo arrived and took Avila into custody.

Avila was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail and is pending extradition to Harris County.