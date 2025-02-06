Girls basketball regular season ends as teams prepare for UIL playoffs
GIRLS:
Weslaco 88, Economedes 19
Harlingen South 62, Donna North 20
Agua Dulce 48, Santa Maria 8
Edinburg North 30, Edinburg 66
Edinburg Vela 82, PSJA Southwest 15
BOYS:
Rio Hondo 77, IDEA Robindale 26
IDEA Quest College Prep 73, Monte Alto 66
Santa Maria 33, Agua Dulce 51
Lyford 73, IDEA Weslaco Pike 30
PSJA North 52, Sharyland 55
Nixon 89, Juarez-Lincoln 22
PSJA Memorial 34, Nikki Rowe 57
Lopez 36, Donna 23
Harlingen 69, San Benito 39
La Joya 65, PSJA 47
Edinburg North 46, Edinburg 60
Harlingen South 77, Donna North 19
