x

Girls basketball regular season ends as teams prepare for UIL playoffs

By: KJ Doyle

Related Story

GIRLS:

Weslaco 88, Economedes 19

Harlingen South 62, Donna North 20

Agua Dulce 48, Santa Maria 8

Edinburg North 30, Edinburg 66

Edinburg Vela 82, PSJA Southwest 15

BOYS:

Rio Hondo 77, IDEA Robindale 26

IDEA Quest College Prep 73, Monte Alto 66

Santa Maria 33, Agua Dulce 51

Lyford 73, IDEA Weslaco Pike 30

PSJA North 52, Sharyland 55

Nixon 89, Juarez-Lincoln 22

PSJA Memorial 34, Nikki Rowe 57

Lopez 36, Donna 23

Harlingen 69, San Benito 39

La Joya 65, PSJA 47

Edinburg North 46, Edinburg 60

Harlingen South 77, Donna North 19

News
Girls basketball regular season ends as teams...
Girls basketball regular season ends as teams prepare for UIL playoffs
GIRLS: Weslaco 88, Economedes 19 Harlingen South 62, Donna North 20 Agua Dulce 48, Santa Maria 8... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 Tuesday, February 04, 2025 9:59:00 PM CST February 04, 2025
Radar
7 Days