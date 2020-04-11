Grocery workers fights for safety gear, hazard pay

MCALLEN – Many are still making trips to the grocery store, but people are still worried it’s not safe enough.

Twenty-four-year-old Josh Cano started working at Sprouts about five years ago as a way to support his mother. She has breast cancer and is going to chemotherapy.

However, due to the pandemic, the same job is making him fear for his mother’s health.

That concern got him to reach out to a professional organizer who got his coworkers to fight for personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, extra safety measures and hazard pay.

In less than a week after a petition gained 7,000 signatures, the store started making changes.

