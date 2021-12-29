Harlingen Police Searching for Man Accused of Assault, Theft
HARLINGEN – The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a man accused of theft and assault.
Police are looking for Cesar Eduardo Tienda.
Last week, a woman called officers and told them Tienda entered her home and assaulted her by kicking her repeatedly until she lost consciousness.
Last Friday, police said Tienda was involved in a theft at H-E-B. Officers said he stole a woman’s purse.
Police have two active warrants for Cesar Tienda.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harlingen police at (956) 425-8477.
