Harlingen Red Cross chapter seeking volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

As Hurricane Ida is expected to keep intensifying as it gets closer to making landfall in the northern Gulf of Mexico, Valley residents are helping our neighbors in the east.

David Luna, executive director at the American Red Cross -South Texas chapter in Harlingen, said volunteers are bracing for disaster-relief efforts as a result of Hurricane Ida.

“We are in preparation mode and deployment mode,” Luna said. "We need new volunteers so we're encouraging folks to contact the Red Cross even though Hurricane Ida didn't come to the Valley, although some thought it was going to.”

The first batch of Red Cross volunteers will focus on helping people in shelters. There's no set timetable on how long they'll be out there.

Those interested in volunteering with the Red Cross are urged to sign up online or by calling 1-88-733-2767. Volunteers must be 18 and older.