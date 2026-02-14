Harlingen teaming up with American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms
Harlingen residents can sign up to receive free smoke alarms thanks to a partnership between the city and the American Red Cross.
In addition to the free smoke alarms, firefighters will teach residents about fire safety.
Firefighters will install the alarms and help families create a home escape plan.
The Harlingen Fire Marshal's Office said there is a significant need for these devices.
Residents interested in signing up for a free smoke alarm can do so online.
