Hawks Heading Back To The Playoffs
HARLINGEN - How about the Harlingen South Hawks? They're in the playoffs after a must-win last week.
The Hawks get Weslaco East in the first round Friday night.
CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports.
