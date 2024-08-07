x

Hawks Heading Back To The Playoffs

Related Story

HARLINGEN - How about the Harlingen South Hawks? They're in the playoffs after a must-win last week.

The Hawks get Weslaco East in the first round Friday night.

CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports.

News
Hawks Heading Back To The Playoffs
Hawks Heading Back To The Playoffs
HARLINGEN - How about the Harlingen South Hawks? They're in the playoffs after a must-win last week. The Hawks... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, November 14 2019 Nov 14, 2019 Thursday, November 14, 2019 6:37:00 PM CST November 14, 2019
Radar
7 Days