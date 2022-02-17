Heart Health: The facts and the myths

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds in the U.S. Globally, heart disease is a leading cause of death.

The CDC says nearly half of Americans have one of the three key risk factors for heart disease, which are high blood pressure, unhealthy blood cholesterol levels or smoking.

Health conditions, like diabetes and obesity, can also increase your risk.

Health experts say one of the biggest myths regarding heart health is that heart disease only affects older people. Harvard researchers found up to ten percent of heart attacks can happen in people younger than 45.

Another myth is that heart disease only affects men. CDC data shows it was the leading cause of death for men and women.

Another misconception is that heart disease is colorblind, or that minority groups are less at risk.

The CDC says right now, the top three leading causes of deaths in Hispanics are COVID-19, followed by heart disease and then cancer.

Another myth is avoiding exercise after a heart attack.

The American Heart Association found heart attack survivors who are physically active and make other heart-healthy changes live longer than those who don't.

You should always talk to your doctor about the best way to get moving.