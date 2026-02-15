x

Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to prevent heart disease

By: Javier Guerra

Related Story

Heart disease has been the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.

Rio Grande Valley residents are more at risk of heart disease due to high rates of high rates of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes in the area.

South Texas Health System Cardiologist Dr. Federico Azpurua discusses the warning signs of heart disease, and how to prevent it, in the video above. 

News
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart:...
Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to prevent heart disease
Heart disease has been the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Rio Grande Valley... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 13 2026 Feb 13, 2026 Friday, February 13, 2026 9:33:00 PM CST February 13, 2026
Radar
7 Days