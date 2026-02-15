Heart of the Valley - Healthy Heart: STHS cardiologist discusses ways to prevent heart disease
Heart disease has been the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.
Rio Grande Valley residents are more at risk of heart disease due to high rates of high rates of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes in the area.
South Texas Health System Cardiologist Dr. Federico Azpurua discusses the warning signs of heart disease, and how to prevent it, in the video above.
