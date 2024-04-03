Heart of the Valley: RGV Diabetes Association member gives details on diabetes, glucose screenings

The Heart of the Valley diabetes awareness campaign begins in April.

Diabetes affects one in every three people. There is no cure, but simple changes in what people eat and do physically can go a long way to prevent it in the first place and reducing the impact.

Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association member Dr. Pedro Mego sits down with Channel 5 News' Christian Von Preysing and gives further details on what people diagnosed with diabetes should do to manage the disease.