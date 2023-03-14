Heart of the Valley Series and Together for our Health (2/27/17)

Diabetes and obesity are epidemics plaguing the Rio Grande Valley. We have the power to change that. If we come together to educate and inform, we can lessen their impact and improve the health of our families and the entire Valley.

Diabetes and obesity will be the first subjects highlighted in the 2017 series of Heart of the Valley. From March 27 to April 7, KRGV’s station-wide initiative will include:

Stories weekdays on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 6 and 10



Diabetes screenings and nutritional tours



Facebook Live Q&A sessions, including one in Spanish, with health professionals



Together For Our Health, a free event at the McAllen Convention Center bringing together health professionals, patients, and the community

Check back for more updates.