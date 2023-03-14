Heart of the Valley Series and Together for our Health (2/27/17)
Related Story
Diabetes and obesity are epidemics plaguing the Rio Grande Valley. We have the power to change that. If we come together to educate and inform, we can lessen their impact and improve the health of our families and the entire Valley.
Diabetes and obesity will be the first subjects highlighted in the 2017 series of Heart of the Valley. From March 27 to April 7, KRGV’s station-wide initiative will include:
- Stories weekdays on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 6 and 10
- Diabetes screenings and nutritional tours
- Facebook Live Q&A sessions, including one in Spanish, with health professionals
- Together For Our Health, a free event at the McAllen Convention Center bringing together health professionals, patients, and the community
Check back for more updates.
News
Diabetes and obesity are epidemics plaguing the Rio Grande Valley. We have the power to change that. If we come... More >>
Our guests for "Inside the Valley" this week include the Vamos Golf Tournament and Banking on Education, St. Baldricks Head... More >>