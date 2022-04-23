Heart of the Valley: Signs of pre-diabetes

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 96 million people nationwide are pre-diabetic.

That means cells in the body of someone who is pre-diabetic don't respond normally to insulin, the hormone that allows the intake of sugar in the blood for metabolism.

Left unchecked, increased blood sugar levels can lead to cardio-vascular disease and other complications.

Doctors say at that point, people need to monitor their health more closely.

Pre-diabetes puts people at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Doctors recommend keeping a close eye on blood sugar levels – and making lifestyle changes to prevent or delay a diagnosis.