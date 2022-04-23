Heart of the Valley: Signs of pre-diabetes
Related Story
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 96 million people nationwide are pre-diabetic.
That means cells in the body of someone who is pre-diabetic don't respond normally to insulin, the hormone that allows the intake of sugar in the blood for metabolism.
Left unchecked, increased blood sugar levels can lead to cardio-vascular disease and other complications.
Doctors say at that point, people need to monitor their health more closely.
Pre-diabetes puts people at a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Doctors recommend keeping a close eye on blood sugar levels – and making lifestyle changes to prevent or delay a diagnosis.
News
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 96 million people nationwide are pre-diabetic. That means cells... More >>
News Video
-
Emergency supplies to be tax free this weekend
-
Equipment stolen from local ranchers
-
State senator meets with family members of Melisa Lucio to push for...
-
PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students
-
Palmhurst mayoral candidate weighs in on possibility of special election