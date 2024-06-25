Hidalgo County Courthouse to remain closed on Friday

The Hidalgo County Courthouse will remain closed for the third day in a row as crews continue to work on fixing a faulty cooling tower.

The courthouse closed Wednesday after the frame of the building’s cooling tower collapsed, preventing water from cooling the courthouse building, according to a news release.

The release stated the courthouse will remain closed Friday, June 9.

County officials confirmed the faulty cooling tower was linked to an alleged drunk driver crashing into it in April 2023.

Crews continue to work to replace the unit.

“County officials have determined that it would be best to remain closed during repairs and subsequent testing,” a news release from the county stated. “All operations in the courthouse, including jury duty, will be temporarily halted.”

Officials will determine when courthouse operations may resume sometime Friday.