Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 29, 2022

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 806 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 60s from Donna died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from July 26 through July 28, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 165 12-19 88 20s 136 30s 99 40s 93 50s 90 60s 66 70+ 69 Total: 806

The county also reported 120 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 103 adults and 17 children.

Of the 120 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 33 people are in intensive care units. They include 28 adults and five children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,942 people have died due to the virus in the county and 219,659 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,677 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.