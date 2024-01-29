Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Nov. 11, 2022

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 56 20s 22 30s 33 40s 40 50s 35 60s 40 70+ 45

The county also reported that 22 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,035 people have died due to the virus in the county.