Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 271 cases of COVID-19

2 hours 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, November 10 2022 Nov 10, 2022 November 10, 2022 9:57 AM November 10, 2022 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19. 

A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission  died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9. 

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 56
20s 22
30s 33
40s 40
50s 35
60s 40
70+ 45

The county also reported that 22 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,035 people have died due to the virus in the county.

