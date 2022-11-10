Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 271 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19.
A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|56
|20s
|22
|30s
|33
|40s
|40
|50s
|35
|60s
|40
|70+
|45
The county also reported that 22 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine are in intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,035 people have died due to the virus in the county.
