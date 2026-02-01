Hidalgo County extends deadline for property taxes
Related Story
The deadline to pay property taxes without a penalty in Hidalgo County has been extended. It's now set for Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
County officials said they're pushing back the deadline because January 31 falls on the weekend. Residents can pay their taxes in person or online.
Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo 'Paul' Villarreal Jr. says so far, close to $230 million has been collected.
"If it's $2,000 and you only have $500, you have $1,000, I'll advise you to come over and make a payment. I'll definitely allow that so you can also make sure it drops down the base amount and the penalties would be on whatever is left," Villarreal said.
Penalties and interest start Feb. 3, 2026, on any unpaid taxes.
To pay your property taxes online, click here.
News
News Video
-
Elsa skate park temporarily closes following graffiti vandalism
-
Driver arrested following hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Brownsville
-
100 million sterile flies to be released near the Valley to battle...
-
Animal rescue workers say cruelty reports on the rise in Starr County
-
Appeal denied for man convicted of killing ex-wife in McAllen
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Football players and 'Vaquero Up' host fundraiser to help Frank "The...
-
Progreso stays perfect in district play with win over Idea Weslaco Pike
-
McAllen High Bulldogs keep perfect record intact & La Feria Lionettes stay...
-
PSJA's Kaylie Lopez signs with Schreiner University softball
-
UTRGV WBB defense puts up best performance of the season in win...