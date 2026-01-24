x

Hidalgo County officials collecting data on homeless population

By: Astrid Mendez

Related Story

Hidalgo County officials said they want to know the number of people who are homeless in the area.

On Thursday, Hidalgo County leaders and members of several agencies hit the streets to do a head count.

In 2025, they counted more than 250 people. The year before that, 200 people were counted.

News
Hidalgo County officials collecting data on homeless...
Hidalgo County officials collecting data on homeless population
Hidalgo County officials said they want to know the number of people who are homeless in the area. On... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 23 2026 Jan 23, 2026 Friday, January 23, 2026 9:09:00 PM CST January 23, 2026
Radar
7 Days