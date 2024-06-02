Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 332 positive cases

By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 332 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included four males and three women from the cities of Edinburg, Mission,, Pharr and Weslaco whose ages ranged from their 40s to over the age of 70s, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,782 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 332 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 234 are confirmed 96 are probable and two are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 85,628 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,611 of those cases remain active.

115 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 44 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.