x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a smoke shop.

The sheriff's office said the robbery took place on FM 2812 in rural Edinburg on May 30. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a newer Chevrolet model passenger car.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.

News
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a smoke shop. The sheriff's office... More >>
2 days ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 Friday, June 06, 2025 3:32:00 PM CDT June 06, 2025
Radar
7 Days