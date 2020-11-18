Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will hand out free turkeys for Thanksgiving

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office will start handing out free turkeys on Tuesday — just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Sheriff's Office will hand out turkeys at the following locations while supplies last:

> 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Guerra's Event Center, 11723 N. Farm-to-Market Road 88, Weslaco

> 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Endowment Center San Carlos, 107 Sunflower Road, Edinburg

> 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Saint Ann's Church, 17109 Coconut Palm Drive, Peñitas.

"In an effort to support families during these trying times of 2020, Sheriff J.E 'Eddie' Guerra is tripling his efforts this year to provide much needed meals for thanksgiving, consisting of a whole precooked frozen turkey, dry goods like beans, rice, pasta, and canned vegetables," according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. One turkey will be provided per vehicle.

Correction: Due to an editing error, this article misstated Thursday's date. Thursday is Nov. 19.

