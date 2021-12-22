Hidalgo County Tuesday COVID report

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 156 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 40s from an undisclosed city and a woman in her 30s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the report. Both of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 156 people who tested positive in an increase of 55 people from Monday, when the county reported 101 new cases of the disease and three deaths related to COVID-19.

The 156 people who tested positive in Tuesday’s report are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 22 12-19 9 20s 16 30s 15 40s 12 50s 11 60s 6 70+ 10 Total: 101

A total of 68 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 63 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Of the 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. They include 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 10 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 858 staff members and 4,460 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 122,976 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,519 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 945 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.