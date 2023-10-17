Homicide Investigation Continues in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – Police are investigating, after a body was found inside a Brownsville tire shop.

The discovery was made on the 2400 block of Military Highway around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The man’s body was lying face down inside the business. Police said there appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Linda Salazar, was called out to the scene.

“I go inside the building and inside the office where he was. As soon as I walked in, I saw a gentleman on the floor facing down. And it looked like it was a gunshot wound to the head,” she said.

Brownsville Police Department spokesman J.J. Trevino told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the man was identified as 50-year-old Jose Guadalupe Martinez. We’re told the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. At this time, officers are calling it a death investigation. An autopsy was ordered.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. All calls are anonymous.