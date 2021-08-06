Honduras’ First Lady criticizes Biden administration in latest Valley visit

The first lady of Honduras blamed the migrant surge at the border on the Biden administration during a Tuesday visit to the Valley.

Ana García Carías visited the Donna processing center, the Anzalduas Bridge and the Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen.

Thousands of migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. are from her country. She says many more expectant moms will make the trip -now that President Biden ordered ICE agents to stop detaining pregnant women.

"We're concerned with the White House saying pregnant women won’t be deported,” Carías said. “Imagine what's going to happen, you are going to have a lot of pregnant women living in the U.S. That is why it is important to be consistent between what we are saying, what is happening and how we can articulate that effort."

This is Carías’ fourth trip to the Valley.