HOV: Locations for Free Diabetes Screenings

WESLACO – CHANNEL 5 NEWS is teaming up with H-E-B, Dr. Monzer Yazji, South Texas Health Systems and Wal-Mart to highlight free diabetes screenings.

Locations will be updated daily throughout our Heart of the Valley initiative.

Below is a list of locations that are offering free screenings beginning Wednesday:

H-E-B (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

• Palmview - 2206 West Palma Vista

• Mission - Conway and Griffin Parkway

• McAllen - 10th and Trenton

• Alamo - 1211 Frontage Rd. and Expressway 83

• Brownsville - Boca Chica and Central Boulevard

South Texas Health Systems (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

• ER Alamo – 140 East Frontage

Dr. Monzer Yazji Clinics (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

• 502 South Closner, Edinburg

• 1200 East Savannah Ste 19, McAllen

Wal-Mart (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

• McAllen - 1200 East Jackson

• Brownsville - 3500 West Alton Gloor Boulevard

• Edinburg - 1724 West University Drive