HOV: Locations for Free Diabetes Screenings
WESLACO – CHANNEL 5 NEWS is teaming up with H-E-B, Dr. Monzer Yazji, South Texas Health Systems and Wal-Mart to highlight free diabetes screenings.
Locations will be updated daily throughout our Heart of the Valley initiative.
Below is a list of locations that are offering free screenings beginning Wednesday:
H-E-B (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
• Palmview - 2206 West Palma Vista
• Mission - Conway and Griffin Parkway
• McAllen - 10th and Trenton
• Alamo - 1211 Frontage Rd. and Expressway 83
• Brownsville - Boca Chica and Central Boulevard
South Texas Health Systems (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)
• ER Alamo – 140 East Frontage
Dr. Monzer Yazji Clinics (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.)
• 502 South Closner, Edinburg
• 1200 East Savannah Ste 19, McAllen
Wal-Mart (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
• McAllen - 1200 East Jackson
• Brownsville - 3500 West Alton Gloor Boulevard
• Edinburg - 1724 West University Drive
