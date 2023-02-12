IDEA officials discussing future of College Signing Day

Student council representatives at IDEA Public Schools are meeting with school officials to discuss the future of the public charter school system’s College Signing Day.

In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Students with IDEA Public Schools protest changes to College Signing Day

Earlier this month, IDEA announced to parents that the event was cancelled so that each campus could hold their own celebration in their cafeterias.

In response, hundreds of upset seniors and their parents gathered Friday at the IDEA Public Schools headquarters in Weslaco to protest the scaling back of College Signing Day.

IDEA parents and students say they’re feeling optimistic about the future of College signing Day because the school system is continuing the conversation.

A final decision on College Signing Day will be made later by IDEA Public Schools.