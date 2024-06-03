Investigation underway after leaked video was posted on social media
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a leaked video that was posted on social media.
Video posted showed an inmate being pepper sprayed by a guard at a Cameron County jail.
The sheriff's office sent this release on Thursday and are trying to figure out which employees leaked and sold the video.
It calls the employee "compromised" and it mentions employees are "entrusted with confidential information which if released could place lives at risk."
Watch the video for the full story.
