‘It just felt like a pinch:’ Valley children begin receiving Covid vaccine

Kids across the country were vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the CDC director gave the final green light for Pfizer's vaccine for kids.

DHR Health held a vaccine clinic for kids under the age of 12. Among those in line were the Blasquez family.

David Blasquez said he had been homeschooling his three kids since the pandemic started.

"What's hurt for them and I've noticed in the two years is that they're not with their friends, they're not in the school setting, and that's hurting them," Blasquez said.

His kids showed up to be vaccinated, eager to get back to how things were before the pandemic.

"I felt like it's going to hurt but when they put it on me, it just felt like a pinch," Blasquez’s son – Matthew – said.

Roughly one-third of daily cases of COVID-19 reported over the last week in Hidalgo County have been in children in the 0 to 11 age group. Local doctors are optimistic that this vaccine will help lower that number.

"If we vaccinate this age group, hopefully we can prevent them from getting sick, from getting people sick at home, from missing school days,” DHR Health Cardiologist Dr. Fiorella Llanos said.

The vaccine clinic for kids will continue on Thursday and Friday at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.