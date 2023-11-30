x

La Entrevista: Artista del Valle presenta sus obras de arte

Cecy Lozano es una artista local que actúa en cine y teatro. En esta oportunidad, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre sus obras de arte y su trabajo creativo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

