La Entrevista: Artista del Valle presenta sus obras de arte
Cecy Lozano es una artista local que actúa en cine y teatro. En esta oportunidad, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre sus obras de arte y su trabajo creativo.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
