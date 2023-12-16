x

La Entrevista: Experta brinda servicios para pestañas

En La Entrevista, Priscilla Espejo de 'Lashed Lady' nos informa sobre los servicios de pestañas que ofrecen con productos de alta calidad en su salon de belleza.

Lashed Lady está ubicado en 6308 N 10th St suit 70, McAllen, Texas 78504.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Friday, December 15, 2023
