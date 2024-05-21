La Entrevista: 'KE Eventos' ofrece servicios en diferentes ceremonias
Karen Perez, propietaria de 'KE Eventos', visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios que ofrecen para fiestas, bodas, y otros tipos de eventos.
La empresa ofrece servicios a todo el Valle.
Contacto: (361) 695-3635
Email: karen.perez0925@gmail.com
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
