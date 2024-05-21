x

La Entrevista: 'KE Eventos' ofrece servicios en diferentes ceremonias

Related Story

Karen Perez, propietaria de 'KE Eventos', visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios que ofrecen para fiestas, bodas, y otros tipos de eventos.

La empresa ofrece servicios a todo el Valle. 

Contacto: (361) 695-3635

Email: karen.perez0925@gmail.com

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
La Entrevista: 'KE Eventos' ofrece servicios en...
La Entrevista: 'KE Eventos' ofrece servicios en diferentes ceremonias
Karen Perez, propietaria de 'KE Eventos', visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios que ofrecen para... More >>
4 weeks ago Tuesday, April 23 2024 Apr 23, 2024 Tuesday, April 23, 2024 7:46:00 AM CDT April 23, 2024
Radar
7 Days