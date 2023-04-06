x

La Entrevista: Organización Make a Wish ayuda a los niños a cumplir sus sueños

Related Story

Rebecca "Becky" Ramirez, presidenta ejecutiva de Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley, y Erica De La Cruz, Director of Wishes, visitan nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro concentrada en ayudar a niños enfermos a cumplir sus sueños.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

News
La Entrevista: Organización Make a Wish ayuda...
La Entrevista: Organización Make a Wish ayuda a los niños a cumplir sus sueños
Rebecca "Becky" Ramirez, presidenta ejecutiva de Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley, y Erica De La Cruz, Director of Wishes, visitan nuestros... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Tuesday, April 04, 2023 2:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2023
Radar
7 Days