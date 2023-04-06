La Entrevista: Organización Make a Wish ayuda a los niños a cumplir sus sueños
Rebecca "Becky" Ramirez, presidenta ejecutiva de Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley, y Erica De La Cruz, Director of Wishes, visitan nuestros estudios para hablarnos sobre la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro concentrada en ayudar a niños enfermos a cumplir sus sueños.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
News Video
Thursday, April 6, 2023: Cloudy with rain, temps in the 60
Last day to register to vote in May elections set for Thursday
Brownsville police: Nurse arrested after surveillance cameras show her hitting 3-year-old boy
UTRGV survey finds support grew for border wall
City of Weslaco distributing sandbags at city hall