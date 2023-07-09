x

La Entrevista: Rancho el Bandido Events organiza evento de música regional en Edinburg

Jesus Villarreal, propietario de "Rancho el Bandido Events" visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para compartirnos la historia y origen de su local que es usado para eventos sociales de todo tipo.

Además, Villarreal anuncia que este sábado 8 de julio se realizará en Edinburg un evento de música regional con grupos como El Bandido, Relampaguitos, Grupo Cristalino y Brillante.

Para reservar y comprar los boletos puede llamar al siguiente número: (956) 929-5143.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

2 days ago Friday, July 07 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Friday, July 07, 2023 1:51:00 PM CDT July 07, 2023
