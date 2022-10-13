x

Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge looks to attract first-time visitors with events

Laguna Atascosa is planning a series of events to get people outside — especially those who haven't seen it yet.

As part of National Wildlife Refuge Week from Oct. 8 through Oct. 15, Laguna Atascosa will hold activities for the public.

Thursday, October 06 2022
