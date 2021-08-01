Law Enforcement Search for Missing Bryan Toddler

BRYAN, Texas – Law enforcement are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing girl from Bryan, Texas.

According to a press release, 3-year-old Rayven Shields was last seen a week ago with her mother.

Authorities say the mother was found Tuesday, but her daughter wasn’t with her.

If you have any information, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

