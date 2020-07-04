Local artist discusses action to honor Pfc. Vanessa Guillen in murals

Before suspects were identified in the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, an artist from the Rio Grande Valley took action to create murals in her honor in Donna and, recently, San Juan.

Alexandro Gonzalez has been creating graffiti art for more than 10 years. He’s had support from the community and businesses owners make similar artistic murals.

Even though Gonzalez isn’t directly related to Guillen, he feels his art will help bring awareness for people to stand up for their community.

Watch the video above for the full story.