Community gathers at Donna mural of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen to call on leaders to take action in her disappearance

Members of the Rio Grande Valley community gathered at a mural in Donna honoring a missing Army soldier.

It’s been more than two months since Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, disappeared. She was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood, according to the U.S. Army.

This week, it was confirmed by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia that Army investigators suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Guillen’s family met with Army leaders to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier. During the meeting, family members told Army officials that Guillen told them she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors, but had not reported it out of fear of retaliation.

On June 21, skeletal remains of Pvt. Gregory Scott Morales, another solider stationed at Fort Hood who went missing in August 2019, were discovered.

According to the Army, there is no indication Morales’ death is connected to the disappearance of Guillen.

Valley community members are joining others calling on Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials to get involved in the investigation.