Reward for information jumps to $55,000 in search for missing Fort Hood soldier

The reward for information about a missing Fort Hood soldier is now $55,000.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, of Houston was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Guillen, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness pants.

The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for credible information leading to her whereabouts. The League of United Latin American Citizens matched that amount — and Houston rapper Baby Bash offered another $5,000, according to CNN.

Anyone with information about Guillen's whereabouts should contact the Criminal Investigation Command at (254) 287-2722.