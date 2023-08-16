Local leaders react to Trump's expected visit to the Rio Grande Valley

President Trump is expected to visit the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday after recent events at the White House.

Local leaders in the Rio Grande Valley voiced their opinion on Trump's visit.

"I think it's a slap. I think it's a slap on all of our faces that he's parading around and flying around and acting like as nothing's happened at the Capitol," Norma Ramirez, the Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair said.

Hidalgo County Republican Party Chairwoman Adrienne Pena-Garza said she expects the opposite of the visit.

"I believe it's wonderful," Pena-Garza said. "It really does highlight the promises kept."

