Made in the 956: Edinburg restaurant giving back to the community

An Edinburg restaurant is serving more than just delicious food and drinks.

Barrel House Kitchen and Bar is serving up a sense of community, and is giving back.

“Our menu is an American casual diner,” co-owner Omar Maldonado said. “We want people to feel comfortable coming with families. It’s a family establishment; it’s a family restaurant.”

It’s a concept Maldonado and his business partner came up with, but the restaurant isn’t their only job.

“I am one of the county court judges here in Hidalgo County,” Maldonado explained. “That’s what I do during the day. My partner is a physician.”

Together, they’re serving up more than just good food.

“We understand the importance of giving back,” Maldonado said. “As judges, it’s in our DNA to give back. So one of the most important things we wanted to do here at Barrel House as the ownership group was to try and identify where the need was.”

The duo realized there was a need for children in the community to be fed.

Kids eat free on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Barrel House. The restaurant also partnered up with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District to donate meals on guest’s behalf on those days.

The meals are distributed to students on Fridays so “those children can have a hot meal as they are leaving for the day and for the weekend,” Maldonado said.

Barrel House has given out 500 meals since the program started two months ago.

“The kids are very appreciative… it warms your heart when you see them with a smile,” Maldonado said. “We’ve gone to elementary schools, and they tell you ‘thank you’ or ‘gracias’ and it makes it all worth it. That’s the reason for why we do it. You get to an age where you receive more in giving than you receive in taking, so I think we’ve gotten to that point in our lives where giving back actually gives us satisfaction and joy.”

Maldonado said he hopes the program encourages other businesses to participate.

Barrel House in Edinburg, giving back and Made in the 956.