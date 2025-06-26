Made in the 956: GW's BBQ in San Juan becoming a stable for Texas BBQ

Barbecue food is a Texas staple, and the Rio Grande Valley has several spots that stack up against some of the best in the state.

One of those is GW's BBQ in San Juan. A family business that is now a Rio Grande Valley staple when it comes to barbecue.

"It feels great, I'm really glad that it's going to start putting a light on the Valley, the RGV," GW's BBQ Pitmaster George Watts III said.

GW's BBQ is one of the best BBQ joints in Texas, literally. The magazine Texas Monthly ranked the restaurant fifth in its list of the 50 best BBQ joints in the Lone Star State.

"It's going on four years, in such a short amount of time for a restaurant, we've been able to accomplish a lot," George said.

George and his family started out by grilling in their backyard. It then turned into a catering business and eventually became a food truck, but all that came to a halt during the pandemic.

"During that period, we had talked about opening a restaurant, when things went back to normal, that was the goal, that's what we wanted to do," George said.

George then found a location for the BBQ joint in 2021 in San Juan and never looked back.

"Every single day, we just try to our best effort forward and just continue to get better," George said.

GW's has become one of the more popular spots to grab a bite to eat in the Valley, with people lining up before the doors even open.

"It's an amazing feeling, honestly, just to be at the forefront of central style BBQ, that's what we do here, to be able to bring that here to the Valley and for it to grow as much as it has, just to flourish as much as it has, to being number 5 in the state, it's huge," George said.

George says he has incorporated part of the Valley's culture into his food. There are currently no plans to expand, and GW's is focused on continuing its success.

"I always feel like when you start expanding, that's when you start losing quality, it happens," George said. "As of right now, this is the focus and really just to make it grow and make it a Valley staple, is the goal as well."

Apart from being recognized as barbecue royalty, they've also been featured on the show the Texas Bucket List.

"We don't just want to be happy with number 5, I mean we're happy, but we don't want to be like 'hey we're number 5' and let off the gas, we want to continue to grow," George said.

From brisket, to ribs, turkey breast, and much more, oh, and we can't forget about the delicious sides and tasty desserts, they're serving it all.

GW's BBQ is Made in the 956.

