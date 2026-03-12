Made in the 956: McAllen author shares message of co-parenting through children's book

A McAllen author is turning her life experience into a message for Rio Grande Valley families.

Her newest book is all about co-parenting and she hopes it can reach not just parents, but children as well.

Co-parenting is something Melissa Diaz believes should be talked about more.

"I've always loved writing, but I never felt compelled enough to share my thoughts with the world until I found the exact message, I wanted," Diaz said.

Diaz, of McAllen, is an author and educator. She found her purpose in writing about a topic she believes is important, co-parenting.

"It's a message I felt needed to be shared with the world in our society today and I went ahead and jumped on board with writing a book," Diaz said.

Her book is titled "My Love For You Is Everywhere: A Book About Co-Parenting Little Hearts." Readers can find it at the McAllen Public Library.

"I was raised in a co-parenting family myself. I lived with mom and then visited dad. As I grew up, I also married someone who had a child of their own," Diaz said.

Diaz says as an educator she sees these situations often. It's what inspired her to share advice and support for both parents and children navigating co-parenting.

"With that, I said, 'We have to do something to help these kids,' and my husband said, 'Well who better? You've lived through it, you've seen it, you witness it on a day to day, you gotta do this,'" Diaz said.

The book follows the journey of two kids getting ready to visit their dad.

"Life happens, absolutely, but our children don't need to be in the caught in the middle of it. Let's step up to the plate, head-on. Let's have these discussions," Diaz said.

Diaz says she plans to continue writing and hopes to continue to help families during difficult transitions.

"I do have another book, that is hopefully, this year, going to start the process of being published, but I would love to tackle this whole co-parenting thing," Diaz said.

Melissa Diaz is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.