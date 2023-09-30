x

Man arrested following police chase in Cameron County

Related Story

One man is in custody after leading the San Benito Police Department on a chase Wednesday evening.

The police chase ended in the San Benito area where the suspect — identified as Andres Escobedo — was found hiding under a house, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS provided assistance in the chase. No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

News
Man arrested following police chase in Cameron...
Man arrested following police chase in Cameron County
One man is in custody after leading the San Benito Police Department on a chase Wednesday evening. The police... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, September 27 2023 Sep 27, 2023 Wednesday, September 27, 2023 6:18:00 PM CDT September 27, 2023
Radar
7 Days