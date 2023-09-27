Man arrested following police chase in Cameron County
One man is in custody after leading the San Benito Police Department on a chase Wednesday evening.
The police chase ended in the San Benito area where the unidentified man was found hiding under a house, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS provided assistance in the chase. No further details were available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
