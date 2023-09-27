x

Man arrested following police chase in Cameron County

2 hours 51 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2023 Sep 27, 2023 September 27, 2023 7:18 PM September 27, 2023 in News - Local

One man is in custody after leading the San Benito Police Department on a chase Wednesday evening.

The police chase ended in the San Benito area where the unidentified man was found hiding under a house, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS provided assistance in the chase. No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

