Man Arrested in Connection to Edinburg Election Investigation

EDINBURG – Another arrest has been made in connection to the ongoing Edinburg election fraud investigation.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS Daniel David Castillo turned himself in to authorities; he is charged with making a false statement on his voter registration application.

His bond is set at $1,000.

According to a complaint on Castillo, investigators received records from the Hidalgo County Elections Office that show he completed a voter registration form signed off by deputy registrar Richard Molina.

Castillo is the 19th person to be arrested since the Nov. 2017 Edinburg election, including Mayor Richard Molina and his wife.

The state contends the Molinas had numerous voters change their addresses to place they didn’t live at, including an apartment complex owned by the mayor.