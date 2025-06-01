Man arrested in connection with Pharr church vandalism
Related Story
A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism at the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Jabbar Rashad Whitney was arrested by Pharr police Thursday night. He is accused of breaking the church's 100-year-old stained-glass windows.
RELATED STORY: Pharr church vandalized for the fourth time in one month
Church leaders say they were hit four times this month. They say it'll cost around $20,000 to repair them.
Whitney is charged with criminal mischief.
News
A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Jabbar Rashad Whitney was... More >>
News Video
-
Man accused of attacking co-workers with a saw identified, arraigned
-
Beach goers react to tar balls washed ashore at South Padre Island
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free summer meals to all Valley children
-
Valley residents show up for Grupo Frontera music video
-
Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....